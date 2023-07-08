Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

