Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.