V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 507 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insider Activity

KLA Price Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $455.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.85. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $488.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.