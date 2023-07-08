Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.