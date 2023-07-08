805 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 776,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,950,000 after acquiring an additional 417,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

