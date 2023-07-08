V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $748.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

