V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.92 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

