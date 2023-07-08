1,663 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 818.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

