DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,093 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Hershey worth $80,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $242.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.62. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.