Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $429.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.73 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

