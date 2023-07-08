Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $90,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $513.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.94. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

