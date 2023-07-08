4,647 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

