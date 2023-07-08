DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

