Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

