Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

