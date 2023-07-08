Whittier Trust Co. Has $454,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

