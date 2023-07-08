Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.