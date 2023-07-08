Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 295,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

