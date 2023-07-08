Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,492,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

