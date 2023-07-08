Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,210 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $148.81 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

