Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

