Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,136,600 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
