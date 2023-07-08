Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

