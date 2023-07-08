StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 450,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.