Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

