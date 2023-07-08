Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

