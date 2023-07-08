Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

