Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
EIC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
