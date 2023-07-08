Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

