McAdam LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

