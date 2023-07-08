1,207 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.