3,947 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

