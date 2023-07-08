3,947 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.