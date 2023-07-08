Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.