V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

