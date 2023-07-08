V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.