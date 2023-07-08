Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $74.68 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

