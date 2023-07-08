McAdam LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

