Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

