Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

