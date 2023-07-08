Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 122 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

