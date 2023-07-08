Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.85.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

