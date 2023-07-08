Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.26 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

