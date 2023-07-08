Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

WMS stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.