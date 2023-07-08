Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,196 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

