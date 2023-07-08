Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

