McAdam LLC Invests $663,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

