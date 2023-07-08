Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

