Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

