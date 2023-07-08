51,549 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Insider Activity

Toast Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $96,214.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $96,214.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,688,402 shares of company stock valued at $56,814,125 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

