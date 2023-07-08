Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

