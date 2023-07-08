Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,463 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.